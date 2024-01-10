Chile to cut rates to 7.5% at next meeting, poll suggests

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.5% at its next meeting later this month, according to a poll of analysts released by the monetary authority on Wednesday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July as inflation cooled down and has so far reduced interest rates by a total 300 basis points. The poll showed analysts forecast the benchmark rate to reach 5.5% within five months. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;)) Keywords: CHILE CENBANK/POLL ANALYSTS (URGENT)

