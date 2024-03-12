Chile to cut rates to 6.5% at next meeting, according to poll

SANTIAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.5% at its next meeting in April, according to a poll of analysts released by the monetary authority on Tuesday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut. In January, the central bank reduced it by another 100 basis points to 7.25% as the nation's monetary authority saw inflation pressures easing.

According to the poll, analysts believe the benchmark rate will reach 5.0% within five months. Analysts also added that inflation would reach 0.40% in March.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

