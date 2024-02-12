News & Insights

Chile to cut rates to 6.25% at next meeting - poll

February 12, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6.25% at its next meeting in April, according to a poll of analysts released by the monetary authority on Monday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut. Last month, the central bank reduced it by another 100 basis points to 7.25% as the nation's monetary authority saw inflation pressures easing.

According to the poll, analysts believe the benchmark rate will reach 4.75% within five months. Analysts also added that inflation will reach 0.20% in February.

