News & Insights

US Markets

Chile to cut rates to 10.5% this month, analysts poll suggests

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

July 11, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to kick off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75 basis-point rate cut to 10.50%, a poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, the same projection made by traders a day earlier.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is seen dropping to 8.0% within five months, according to the poll, which also showed that analysts forecast this month's inflation to come in at 0.2%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.