Chile to cut rates to 10.5% this month, analysts poll suggests

SANTIAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to kick off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75 basis-point rate cut to 10.50%, a poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, the same projection made by traders a day earlier.

The Andean country's benchmark rate is seen dropping to 8.0% within five months, according to the poll, which also showed that analysts forecast this month's inflation to come in at 0.2%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo, editing by Ed Osmond)

