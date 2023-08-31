News & Insights

US Markets

Chile to cut interest rate by 75 bps in September -traders poll

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

August 31, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.50% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

According to the fresh poll, the traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 5% within twelve months. That's the same estimate they had in a survey published in the previous fortnight.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.