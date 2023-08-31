Chile to cut interest rate by 75 bps in September -traders poll

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.50% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

According to the fresh poll, the traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 5% within twelve months. That's the same estimate they had in a survey published in the previous fortnight.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.