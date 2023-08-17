Chile to cut interest rate by 75 bps in September -traders poll

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.50% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

Their opinion contrasts with that of analysts polled by the bank, who forecast another 100-basis-point cut to 9.25% next month, after the Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle in July with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point move.

According to the fresh poll, the traders estimate the benchmark rate will be lowered again in October to 8.5%, before reaching 5% within twelve months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

