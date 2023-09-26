Chile to cut interest rate by 75 bps in October -traders poll

SANTIAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.75% at its next monetary policy meeting in October, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Tuesday.

That comes after the monetary authority delivered a 75-basis-point cut to 9.5% earlier this month. According to the fresh poll, the traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 8% in December and 5.25% within twelve months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

