Chile to cut interest rate by 50 bps in December - traders poll

December 14, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.50% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

That comes after the monetary authority delivered a 50-basis-point cut to 9.0% in October.

According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 5.0% within 12 months.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
