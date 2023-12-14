Chile to cut interest rate by 50 bps in December - traders poll

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.50% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

That comes after the monetary authority delivered a 50-basis-point cut to 9.0% in October.

According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 5.0% within 12 months.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski Editing by Mark Potter)

