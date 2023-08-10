Chile to cut interest rate by 100bps in September, analysts poll suggests

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 100 basis points to 9.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll of analysts released by the bank showed on Thursday.

The Andean country kicked off a monetary easing cycle last month with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate cut, as inflation continues to trend down in the world's largest copper producer.

According to the poll, the analysts believe the benchmark rate would be lowered again in October to 8.25%, before reaching 7% within five months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

