Chile state-run miner Codelco earmarks $4.1 bln in investments this year

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run miner Codelco will need to invest $4.1 billion this year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, as the company ramps up development on new projects.

Codelco launched a bond offering in New York earlier in the day for 10-year and 30-year bonds, which it will use to help finance this year's capital expenditures, the miner added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Steven Grattan)

