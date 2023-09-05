News & Insights

Chile state-run miner Codelco earmarks $4.1 bln in investments this year

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

September 05, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run miner Codelco will need to invest $4.1 billion this year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, as the company ramps up development on new projects.

Codelco launched a bond offering in New York earlier in the day for 10-year and 30-year bonds, which it will use to help finance this year's capital expenditures, the miner added.

