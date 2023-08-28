Chile state miner Codelco to cut jobs at head office -statement

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco said in a statement on Monday it would make further cuts to its workforce, reducing its head office staff by 10%, or 40 jobs, as it looks to reduce costs amid dwindling copper output.

This follows another job cut announcement 10 days earlier, when Codelco said it would trim 10% of staff, or 80 jobs, at its Projects arm.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambrero; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Chris Reese)

