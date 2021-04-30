US Markets

Chile state miner Codelco sees profits soar on rising copper price

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

World top copper producer Codelco saw profits soar to $1.63 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the company said on Friday, boosted by a dramatic spike in the global price of the red metal.

Codelco reported it had produced 386,000 tonnes at its own mines between January and March, up 7% versus the previous year.

The state miner reported production costs had fallen 0.2% to $1.324 per pound of copper.

