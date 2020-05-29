Chile state miner Codelco sees profits free fall in first quarter

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco saw profits plunge 85% to $54 million in the first quarter of 2020, the company said on Friday, even as it boosted production amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Codelco reported it had produced 361,000 tonnes at its own mines between January and March, up 6% versus the previous year.

The state miner reported production costs had fallen 1.5% to $1.327 per pound of copper.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.