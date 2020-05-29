US Markets

Chile state miner Codelco sees profits free fall in first quarter

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

World top copper producer Codelco saw profits plunge 85% to $54 million in the first quarter of 2020, the company said on Friday, even as it boosted production amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco saw profits plunge 85% to $54 million in the first quarter of 2020, the company said on Friday, even as it boosted production amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Codelco reported it had produced 361,000 tonnes at its own mines between January and March, up 6% versus the previous year.

The state miner reported production costs had fallen 1.5% to $1.327 per pound of copper.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular