Chile squeezes pricing on two-tranche offering

adds commentary throughout

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, January 19 (IFR) - Chile squeezed pricing on its new dollar offering on Tuesday taking advantage of market liquidity to add US$750m to its outstanding 2.55% 2032 green bond and to sell a new US$1.5bn 40-year social bond.

The A1/A+/A- rated sovereign has launched the US$750m tap of the 2032s at 87bp over Treasuries, and the US$1.5bn 40-year social bond at 127bp over Treasuries.

Pricing was tightened from initial thoughts of 120bp area over Treasuries area and 155bp area over Treasuries on the tap and 40-year respectively.

"The deal is coming more or less around fair value though Chile is not leaving anything on the table," said an investor following the transaction, who estimated fair value on the tap at 85bp to 90bp over Treasuries on the tap and around 125bp over Treasuries on the 40-year.

Chile's outstanding 2.55% 2032 was trading at around 84.2bp over Treasuries as of Friday's close, according to Refinitiv data. While its long-dated 3.5% 2050 bond was trading at a spread of 138.6bp over Treasuries, the data showed.

"Overall it’s an attractive deal considering we’re in an environment of very tight spreads and plenty of liquidity," added the investor, pointing to an influx of deals that have priced in the last few weeks.

Chile took advantage of such conditions not only to raise dollars but also to sell paper in the euro market Tuesday with a tap of its 2031 euro note and a new 30-year.

The 2031 tap has a final spread of mid-swaps plus 60bp, and is expected to be €400m size, while the 30-year is at mid-swaps plus 125bp, and expected to be sized at €1bn-€1.25bn. Pricing is expected Tuesday.

Proceeds from Tuesday's dollar 2032 tap will go toward green projects, while the new 40-year will be used for projects under the country's sustainable bond framework.

These include investment in green sectors, and social sectors such as the improvement of social inclusion and cohesion and poverty reduction.

BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Santander are active bookrunners on the deal.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by David Bell)

((miluska.berrospi@refinitiv.com))