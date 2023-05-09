Chile senate committee greenlights mining royalty bill

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile's senate finance committee voted to advance a new mining royalty bill on Tuesday, a day after the government said it reached a deal with lawmakers to lower the top tax rate on major copper producers.

The bill now moves on to the full senate, where it could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. If approved, it will need to be taken up again in the lower house after the government introduced various changes in the senate.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle and Sarah Morland; Editing by Chris Reese)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.