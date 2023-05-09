News & Insights

Chile senate committee greenlights mining royalty bill

May 09, 2023 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile's senate finance committee voted to advance a new mining royalty bill on Tuesday, a day after the government said it reached a deal with lawmakers to lower the top tax rate on major copper producers.

The bill now moves on to the full senate, where it could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. If approved, it will need to be taken up again in the lower house after the government introduced various changes in the senate.

