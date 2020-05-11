Chile sees no more layoffs at copper mines amid coronavirus outbreak -minister

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chile does not expect any fresh layoffs at the country´s sprawling copper mines in the near term, the mining minister told Reuters on Monday, as the South American nation continues to churn out the prized commodity even amid restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The world´s top copper producer has seen output remain largely steady even as the global pandemic has ravaged other parts of its economy. State miner Codelco told Reuters last week that production continued on track to meet its 2020 targets.

"We have had some layoffs. However, we believe that these are isolated events and its likely that we will not see job losses in the short term," Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica told Reuters via email.

Freeport's FCX.N El Abra copper mine in April announced it would lay off 275 workers after it scaled back copper processing by 40%, the first major job cuts since the outbreak began in March.

That decision, and concerns over job losses elsewhere in the country´s key export industry, have prompted calls for increased government intervention by some union groups.

Prokurica said the government was monitoring the situation closely but added he was optimistic given steady output and the relatively few infected workers at mines.

Chile´s state copper agency estimated a total reduction in output of just 1% of the country´s annual production. Prokurica credited both public and private measures aimed at protecting workers for the industry´s resilience even as the virus has hit other parts of Chile´s economy.

Chile surpassed 30,000 cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, amid a spike in infections that has put hospitals under stress and raised fears of complications with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.

