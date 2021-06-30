Chile says manufacturing up 8.9%, copper output down 0.4% in May

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing output CLMFG=ECI ticked up 8.9% year-on-year in May, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, while copper output dipped 0.4%, to 493,420 tonnes.

The increase in manufacturing output follows an jump of 5.9% in April and was primarily down to an increase in food production, INE said.

Retail activity also spiked 47.6%, driven by a 25.5% leap in supermarket sales. Most of Chile was in strict lockdown in May this year as well as in May last year.

Copper production meanwhile fell 1.7% to 2.35 million tonnes in the first five months of the year, weighed by pandemic-related restrictions.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

