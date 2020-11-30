US Markets

Chile says manufacturing up 6.2% in October, copper production dips

Dave Sherwood Reuters
SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing output jumped 6.2% in October, government statistics agency INE said on Monday, while its copper output sagged slightly.

The world's top copper producer saw its output of the coveted red metal fall 0.2% to 492,761 tonnes in October, the agency said.

The South American mining giant has nonetheless managed to boost its total production thus far in 2020 by 0.4%, to 4.8 million tonnes, despite a severe, months-long coronavirus outbreak that hammered its economy.

The production of food, and especially trout and salmon - key Chilean exports - helped drive the increase in manufacturing, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)

    Most Popular