Chile says manufacturing up 6.2% in October, copper production dips

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Chile's manufacturing output jumped 6.2% in October, government statistics agency INE said on Monday, as the economy of the world's top copper producer continued to revive following the peak of its coronavirus outbreak.

Copper output in Chile fell 0.2% to 492,761 tonnes, the agency said.

