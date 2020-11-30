Chile says manufacturing up 6.2% in October, copper production dips

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing output jumped 6.2% in October, government statistics agency INE said on Monday, as the economy of the world's top copper producer continued to revive following the peak of its coronavirus outbreak.

Copper output in Chile fell 0.2% to 492,761 tonnes, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.