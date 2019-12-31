Chile says jobless rate falls to 6.9%, upending predictions amid protests

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chile's jobless rate CLUNR=ECI fell slightly to 6.9 percent during the September to November period, the government said on Tuesday, upending dire predictions of rising unemployment following protests that have gripped the country since mid-October.

Demonstrations and riots over inequality in Chile have raged for weeks, leaving at least 26 dead and causing billions of dollars in damages to public infrastructure and private business.

Unemployment nonetheless fell 0.1% from the previous August-October period, the government said. Officials had previously predicted hundreds of thousands of jobs would be lost following the protests.

Unrest has simmered recently on announcements of a referendum vote on a new constitution and major social and economic reforms.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.