Chile says economy shrinks 2.1% in Q4 of 2019, annual GDP grows just 1.1% as protests bite

Updates with additional context, domestic demand and Q4 vs Q3 figures

SANTIAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI contracted by 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, leaving annual growth at 1.1%.

Chile's economy was ravaged by mass demonstrations and often violent riots over inequality that began in mid-October of 2019. The protests, which continued through the end of the year, dimmed prospects for growth and investment in the world's top copper producer.

GDP plunged 4.1% versus the third quarter, the central bank said. Domestic demand sank 3.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Chile's economy now faces an even bigger challenge as the global coronavirus outbreak begins to erode expectations for 2020.

Credit Suisse expects Chile's GDP to contract 1.5% this year compared with its earlier forecast of 1.8% growth. Chile is likely to be hard hit by weaker growth in China, one of its top export destinations, the financial services giant said.

