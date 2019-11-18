Chile says economy grows 3.3 pct in Q3 of 2019

Updates with analyst expectations, context on recent protests

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI grew 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The market had predicted relatively strong growth during the July through September period, citing improving prospects for the country's all-important mining industry. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

Protests that began early in October in Chile have since dampened prospects for the fourth quarter, prompting the government to slash estimates for growth. Unemployment could jump as much as 3%, the administration has said.

Riots have rocked Santiago for a month in the biggest crisis to hit the South American nation since its return to democracy in 1990. Weeks of unrest have stifled the economy, prompting increasingly grim forecasts for growth and unemployment.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alex Richardson)

