US Markets

Chile says copper price to recover soon from coronavirus impact - mining minister

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Copper prices will rebound in the coming months from a downturn in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, Chilean mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Tuesday.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices will rebound in the coming months from a downturn in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, Chilean mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Tuesday.

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

China is the world's top copper consumer, and Chile is the red metal's top producer.

State miner Codelco, Canada's Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, Chile's Antofagasta Plc ANTO.Land BHP Group BHP.AXoperate mines in Chile.

"Though its true the world economy is passing through a complex period...we don't believe it will last very long," Prokurica told reporters.

Copper prices CMCU3fell on Tuesday as deliveries into exchange warehouses raised fears that demand curbed by the coronavirus outbreak in China could cause a supply glut.

The metal used in power and construction has lost 9% since its January peak but has recovered from the Feb. 3 low of $5,523 per tonne.

Prokurica said he expected the slowdown would last another month or two, bolstered by China's efforts to curb the virus' spread and impacts on business.

"We think this will have mean a significant improvement in the copper price," Prokurica said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular