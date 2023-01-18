US Markets

Chile rejects Andes Iron's controversial Dominga mining project

January 18, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chile's committee of ministers denied permits for Andes Iron’s controversial $2.5 billion Dominga copper and iron mining project on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the committee.

The committee is headed by the environment minister, and includes the mining, agriculture, energy, economy and health ministers. It has the authority to rule on environmental issues.

Chile's top court turned down appeals filed by communities and environmentalists against the mining project last May, saying the decision needed to be made by President Gabriel Boric's administration.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.