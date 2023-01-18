Chile rejects Andes Iron's controversial Dominga mining project

SANTIAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chile's committee of ministers denied permits for Andes Iron’s controversial $2.5 billion Dominga copper and iron mining project on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the committee.

The committee is headed by the environment minister, and includes the mining, agriculture, energy, economy and health ministers. It has the authority to rule on environmental issues.

Chile's top court turned down appeals filed by communities and environmentalists against the mining project last May, saying the decision needed to be made by President Gabriel Boric's administration.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

