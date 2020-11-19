- Chile readies pricing on Euroclearable peso bond sale

US Markets

Chile has announced on Thursday a new two-tranche local currency bond offering that is Euroclearable and will be sold to both local and international accounts later today.

New York, November 19 (IFR) - Chile has announced on Thursday a new two-tranche local currency bond offering that is Euroclearable and will be sold to both local and international accounts later today. 

The sovereign has appointed Citigroup, Santander, and Scotia Capital to lead the transaction which will comprise 2028 and 2033 bonds. Together they are expected to raise Ps1.39trn, or around US$1.8bn equivalent.   

Initial price thoughts have been set at high 2% on the 2028 and high 3% on the 2033, pricing is expected later today.

The South American country last tapped this market in May last year when it raised about US$1.5bn equivalent through the issuance of 4% 2023s, 4.7% 2030s and 5% 2050s, according to IFR data.  

