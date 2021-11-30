Chile raises copper price estimate to $4.23 per pound for 2021

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday that it slightly raised its copper price for this year to $4.23 per pound, supported by a rally in the metal this year.

In September, Cochilco had forecast a price of $4.20 for 2021. Cochilco maintained its projection for an average price of about $3.95 per pound in 2022.

It projected copper production of 5.676 million tonnes for 2021, which would represent a year-on-year decline of 1%. For 2022, it estimated a 2.5% rise to 5.818 million tonnes.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; editing by Jason Neely)

