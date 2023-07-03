Chile pulpmaker Inversiones CMPC issues $188 mln of green bonds in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Chilean pulp and paper maker Inversiones CMPC has issued 3.2 billion pesos ($188 million) in green and sustainable bonds on Mexico's main stock market, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

The bonds include a green bond for 1.6 billion pesos that was placed for two years at Mexico's 28-day interbank interest rate, plus 0.80 percentage points.

Inversiones CMPC also placed a sustainable bond for 1.6 billion pesos for nine years at a fixed rate of 10.62%.

The company is the third-largest pulpmaker in the world, according to Mexico's stock exchange.

($1 = 17.0522 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Conor Humphries)

