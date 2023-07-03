News & Insights

US Markets

Chile pulpmaker Inversiones CMPC issues $188 mln of green bonds in Mexico

July 03, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Chilean pulp and paper maker Inversiones CMPC has issued 3.2 billion pesos ($188 million) in green and sustainable bonds on Mexico's main stock market, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

The bonds include a green bond for 1.6 billion pesos that was placed for two years at Mexico's 28-day interbank interest rate, plus 0.80 percentage points.

Inversiones CMPC also placed a sustainable bond for 1.6 billion pesos for nine years at a fixed rate of 10.62%.

The company is the third-largest pulpmaker in the world, according to Mexico's stock exchange.

($1 = 17.0522 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.