US Markets

Chile President Boric to wait for new Constitution before discussing TPP

Contributor
Alexander Villegas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, said on Monday he would wait for a new Constitution to be ready to discuss topics related to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and trade partnerships with Asian countries.

SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, said on Monday he would wait for a new Constitution to be ready to discuss topics related to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and trade partnerships with Asian countries.

The Andean country's constituent assembly began formally debating in February motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. It will be voted on later this year.

Boric, a leftist former student protest leader and lawmaker, also confirmed in a news conference with foreign correspondents that his first official foreign trip will be to Argentina to promote regional cooperation.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Culture Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular