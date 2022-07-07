Chile posts trade deficit in June as copper exports drop

Adds details

SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a small trade deficit of $11 million in June pressured by a drop in copper shipments, its main export product, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Andean country, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.975 billion in June, down 8.9% from a year ago.

Overall exports totaled $8.487 billion, up 11.2%, while imports jumped 32.6% to $8.498 billion, the central bank added in a report.

