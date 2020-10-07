Chile posts trade balance of $886 million in September, boosted by copper exports - central bank

Adds details on imports, exports

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade balance of $886 million in September, the central bank said on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in the value of its copper exports.

The bank said copper export revenue jumped 8.3% to $3.053 billion in September. The strong exports benefitted from a slowly rising global copper price.

Overall exports rose 3.7% to $5.463 billion, the bank said, while imports sank 12.6% to $4.577 billion versus the same month one year ago.

Chile's sprawling copper mines have largely maintained production throughout the coronavirus pandemic, protecting a key source of export revenue.

Chile is the world´s top copper producer.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

