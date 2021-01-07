Chile posts $1.423 bln Dec trade surplus; copper exports jump - central bank

Updates with export figures, context

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.423 billion in December, the central bank said on Thursday, boosted by a surge in the value of its copper exports.

Copper export revenue jumped 6.7% to $3.747 billion, the bank said. Prices for the metal have jumped to near eight-year highs in recent weeks.

Overall export revenues rose 6.06% to $7.143 billion versus the same month the previous year

Chile is the world´s top copper producer, and its mines have largely maintained production throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)

