US Markets

Chile posts $1.39 bln June trade balance, copper exports up 0.6% y/y

Contributors
Aislinn Laing Reuters
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile posted a trade balance of $1.391 billion in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday, while copper exports were $2.67 billion, up 0.6% year on year. Total exports were $5.414 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%.

SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade balance of $1.391 billion in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday, while copper exports were $2.67 billion, up 0.6% year on year.

Total exports were $5.414 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%, while imports showed a pronounced 18% drop to $4.023 billion as the South American nation reels from the effect of the new coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic shutdown to halt its spread.

Since early April leading copper miners in Chile have churned out more copper than a year earlier but prices in June started to creep upwards as unions warned of an "alarming" increase in cases among workers and a re-evaluation of operational continuity plans.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; editing by Jason Neely)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 98188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular