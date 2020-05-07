Chile posts $1.2 bln trade balance in April, copper exports fall

Updates with additional context

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.219 billion in April, the central bank reported Thursday, as both imports and exports from the top copper producer dropped off sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ballooning trade surplus was largely driven by a plunge in imports, which fell nearly a quarter to $4.135 billion. Petroleum imports dropped 65.6% to $120 million as the South American nation´s economy began to sputter, dragging overall imports down with it.

The value of copper shipments from mining powerhouse Chilealso fell 7.8% year-on-year to $2.389 billion in April.

Prices for the red metal remained low through much of April as China, which accounts for about half of copper consumption, struggled to reboot after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most of its economic activity.

Total exports from the South American nation hit $5.354 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%, spearheaded by a drop in both industrial and agricultural exports.

