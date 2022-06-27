Stocks

Chile poll shows support for Boric, new Constitution at record low

Fabian Cambero Reuters
SANTIAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - Support for leftist Chilean President Gabriel Boric and a planned new constitution has hit record lows, a poll by private firm Cadem showed on Monday, with the majority of the population judging the economy as stagnating or worsening.

According to Cadem's Plaza Publica poll, 59% of Chileans disapprove of Boric's administration, up 5 percentage points from a week ago, while his approval rating fell to 34% from 40%, a new low since he took office in March.

At the same time 91% of the Andean country's population sees the economy stagnating or deteriorating, its worst assessment since mid-2020 when right-wing Sebastian Pinera was still in office and the COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging economies around the world, Cadem data showed.

Support for a new constitution, now being drafted to replace the current market-friendly one that dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, also plunged to a low of 33%, after reaching as much as 56% in January, the poll showed.

The new draft, expected to be finalized next month, will be voted on in a Sept. 4 referendum.

In another poll published on Monday by Activa Research, 44.4% of respondents said they would reject the new constitution and 25% would support it, while support for 36-year-old Boric was 34%, down from 40%.

