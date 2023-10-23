Chile poised to cut interest rate by 75 bps this week -poll

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.75% at its next monetary policy meeting this Thursday, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Tuesday.

That comes after the monetary authority delivered a 75-basis-point cut to 9.5% last month.

According to the poll, traders estimate the benchmark rate will reach 8.25% in December and 6.00% within 12 months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

