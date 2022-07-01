US Markets

Chile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system

Contributors
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Alexander Villegas Reuters
Published

Chile's finance minister, Mario Marcel, on Friday introduced a tax reform bill that increases copper mining royalties on companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes a year and raises taxes on high-income earners to fund the government's proposed social programmes and reforms.

SANTIAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chile's finance minister, Mario Marcel, on Friday introduced a tax reform bill that increases copper mining royalties on companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes a year and raises taxes on high-income earners to fund the government's proposed social programmes and reforms.

Chile is the world's biggest copper producer and the proposed bill aims to raise 4.2% of GDP over four years, with 0.7% going to a new guaranteed minimum pension fund.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas Editing by David Goodman)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular