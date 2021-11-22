Chile peso jumps as hard-right candidate Kast tops first election round

US Markets

The Chilean peso jumped as much as 3.5% to 800.5 per dollar on Monday after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast finished on top in the first-round of the country's elections.

The results also showed more moderate, center-right candidates performed well, a potential boost for Kast, who appears to be in pole position heading into the Dec. 19 runoff vote against leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric .

The currency was on track for its biggest daily jump in almost two years, but is still down nearly 12% since the start of the year.

