Chile not out of the woods on inflation, central bank minutes show

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank does not see enough evidence to consider the South American country's inflation problem solved, despite a rebound in domestic growth and consumption, according to minutes from the bank's May monetary policy meeting published on Monday.

The central bank held Chile's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at the May 12 meeting, but directors did not consider any rate cuts, the minutes said.

"All the directors reiterated the relevance of present risks, which could lead to scenarios of both higher and lower inflationary pressures," the bank said.

Annual inflation in the world's largest copper producer fell to its lowest level in over a year in April, though the rate of 9.9% remained far above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The economy grew meagerly at the beginning of 2023, notching its second straight quarter of growth following a slowdown that occurred after Chile's rapid post-COVID-19 recovery.

The central bank's board of directors "agreed that the fact that total inflation fell and activity and consumption continued to adjust were not indicative that the inflationary problem had been resolved," the minutes said.

The monetary authority stressed in the minutes that more information was needed to assess whether the country was on track to converge to the bank's inflation target.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambrero; editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Grant McCool)

