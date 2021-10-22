Chile names Marcel to second term as central bank chief

SANTIAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chile's president on Friday named central bank chief Mario Marcel to a second term as the country's head monetary policymaker, at a time of mounting inflationary pressures caused by a faster-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, conservative President Sebastian Pinera said his decision was "in recognition of his valuable contributions to the conduct of monetary policy and contribution to the economic development of the country."

Marcel was first appointed to office by Chile's former left-leaning President Michelle Bachelet in 2016, during her second term.

Pinera's decision surprised observers who expected him to name a central bank chief who shares his more orthodox policy views.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

