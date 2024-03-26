News & Insights

Chile names Atacama and Maricunga salt flats for state majority stake

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

March 26, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

SANTIAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Chile's government on Tuesday named the country's Atacama and Maricunga salt flats as areas where the state will have majority control in public-private partnerships for lithium extraction.

The government is interested in participating in other salt flats without holding a majority stake, officials said in a press conference.

The long-anticipated announcement comes as the government moves forward with a plan to boost state control over the South American country's lithium industry, the world's second-largest after Australia. The metal is a key battery material used to power electric vehicles.

Under this plan, officials said, Chile's lithium output should rise 70% by the end of the decade.

A tender process is set to kick off in April, they said, with 26 salt flats open to investment by private firms.

Environmental protection will also be granted to some 30% of the salt flats, to be determined via scientific studies, the government said.

