Chile must prosecute police, army for violence against protesters - UN

Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Chilean police and army used excessive or unnecessary force to quell recent demonstrations, committing serious human rights violations - including unlawful killings and torture - that should be prosecuted, the United Nations said on Friday.

The U.N. human rights office, in a report, said it had documented an "alarming number" of 345 people suffering from 'ocular trauma' after being hit by pellets fired from anti-riot shotguns. Some 1,615 people remain in pre-trial detention among 28,000 detained since mid-October.

"We have found that the overall management of assemblies by police was carried out in a fundamentally repressive manner," Imma Guerras-Delgado, U.N. mission team leader, told a Geneva news briefing.

