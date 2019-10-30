Chile mining, manufacturing output drops in September

By Aislinn Laing and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing production CLMFG=ECI dropped 1.5% in September compared with the same month the previous year amid a 5.4% decrease in mining production, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in mining output from the previous month, and a 2.4% drop over the year, was driven primarily by a decline in copper ore levels and iron production, the government statistics agency INE said.

Manufacturing production increased 2.1% over 12 months as a result of an uptick in chemicals and pharmaceuticals production, INE said.

Chile's mining industry has sputtered thus far in 2019, set back by heavy rains in the north Chilean desert, where many mines are located, and a plummeting global copper price.

The world's largest copper producer produced 488,687 tonnes of red metal in September, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%, according to figures released by the national statistics body.

Between January and September the production of the red metal registered an accumulated decline of 0.4% to 4.3 million tonnes.

