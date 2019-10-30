Chile mining, manufacturing output drops in September

Chile's manufacturing production dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year amid a decrease in mining production in the same period of 5.4%, government data showed on Wednesday.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing production CLMFG=ECI dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year amid a decrease in mining production in the same period of 5.4%, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in mining output from the previous month, and a 2.4% drop over the year, was driven primarily by a drop in copper ore levels and iron production, the government statistics agency INE said.

