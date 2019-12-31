Chile mining activity, copper production falls in November amid protests

Chilean mining activity fell 7.1% in November, government data showed on Tuesday, plagued by operational issues at major mines during a tumultuous month of protests, road and port blockades and worker strikes in the South American nation.

The world's top copper producer reported that production of the metal fell 6.7% in November versus the same month the previous year, to 504,366 tonnes. Government statistics agency INE said the fall in mining activity was in part a reflection of strong production the previous November.

Chilean manufacturing production CLMFG=ECI, however, surprised analysts, jumping 3.2 percent in November compared with the previous year, according to government data, bucking predictions of a sharper drop in output as a result of weeks of unrest.

The unexpected increase was driven primarily by a year-on-year rise in the production of chemical products, INE said.

