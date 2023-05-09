News & Insights

US Markets
BHP

Chile miner Codelco and BHP sign sustainable mining agreement

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

May 09, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

Adds details and comments from statement in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile state-owned miner Codelco and multinational miner BHP Group BHP.AX signed a knowledge-sharing agreement on sustainable mining, Codelco said in a statement on Tuesday.

The "collaboration accord" sets up a commission to share expertise between the two companies over the next five years in "mutual interest areas" like water use, tailings supervision, and the application of advanced technologies, the statement said.

"In order to imagine these new ways of doing mining, innovation is one of the main axes of our management, a focus that we can only develop in alliance with players who are equally active in this search, as is the case with BHP," Codelco's CEO Andre Sougarret said in the statement.

Rag Udd, BHP's Americas president, said the alliance with Codelco, the world's top producer of copper, reflects the company's efforts to fight climate change.

"Agreements like this show how joint work between the public-private sector is essential to making mining an increasingly sustainable industry," Udd said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland and Marguerita Choy)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.