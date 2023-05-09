Chile miner Codelco and BHP sign sustainable mining agreement

Adds details and comments from statement in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile state-owned miner Codelco and multinational miner BHP Group BHP.AX signed a knowledge-sharing agreement on sustainable mining, Codelco said in a statement on Tuesday.

The "collaboration accord" sets up a commission to share expertise between the two companies over the next five years in "mutual interest areas" like water use, tailings supervision, and the application of advanced technologies, the statement said.

"In order to imagine these new ways of doing mining, innovation is one of the main axes of our management, a focus that we can only develop in alliance with players who are equally active in this search, as is the case with BHP," Codelco's CEO Andre Sougarret said in the statement.

Rag Udd, BHP's Americas president, said the alliance with Codelco, the world's top producer of copper, reflects the company's efforts to fight climate change.

"Agreements like this show how joint work between the public-private sector is essential to making mining an increasingly sustainable industry," Udd said.

