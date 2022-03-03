Chile lithium miner SQM sees profits surge as global prices explode

Adds graphics, context, file photos of brine pools

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world's No. 2 lithium producer, reported a nearly five-fold rise in profits in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, driven by the surging price of the ultra-light metal that is key to make electric vehicle batteries.

The metal, extracted from brine lakes in Chile's salt flats, is going through a price boom since the start of last year amid a global push toward electric modes of transportation, driving huge demand from carmakers and battery firms to shore up supply.

SQM reported a net profit of $321.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a net profit of $67.0 million in the year-ago quarter and beating the average Refinitiv estimate of $266.44 million.

The company, which has seen its share price climb strongly this year, just topped its target to sell around 100,000 tonnes of lithium in 2021.

SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos had said in November that the goal was to hit production capacity of 180,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022 and reiterated that forecast on Wednesday, saying expansions to hit the goal would be "completed in the coming months."

Chile's lithium sector has for years been dominated by SQM and rival Albemarle Corp ALB.N, though the door has been edged open for rivals after Chinese carmaker BYD 002594.SZ and local firm Servicios y Operaciones Mineras del Norte SA this year won an auction for new lithium contracts.

Incoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric has also said he wants to create a state-owned lithium firm, which could add an additional player to the sector. The Chilean state already owns Codelco IPO-CIU.L, the world's largest copper producer.

Optimism in the global lithium industry has risen significantly, helped by an accelerating global push towards electric vehicles.

Fastmarkets Lithium Assessmentshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HQ7JKP

SQM: Lithium Boosthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MjRLLp

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb, Uttaresh and Nick Zieminski)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.