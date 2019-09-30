Chile lithium, copper output up in August, manufacturing falls

Recasts lede, updates with detail on increase in mining output, lithium figures

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chile's production of both copper and lithium jumped in August, even as the country's manufacturing production CLMFG=ECI dropped 1.5 percent compared with the same month the previous year, government data showed on Monday.

The drop in manufacturing output was driven primarily by a year-on-year fall in the production of food products, the government statistics agency INE said.

Copper output in world top copper producer Chile rose 11 percent to 517,902 tonnes in August compared to the same month the previous year, INE said, while non-metallic mining jumped 18 percent, driven by an increase in the output of lithium carbonate.

Total mining production increased 5.3 percent in 12 months, boosted by a low basis for comparison the previous August and improving ore grades this year.

Chile's mining industry has sputtered thus far in 2019, set back by heavy rains in the north Chilean desert, where many mines are located, and a plummeting global copper price.

Manufacturing Output

August 2019

July 2019

August 2018

Change on month (pct)

-0.6

0.5

1.9

Change on year (pct)

-1.5

5.7

4.2

