Chile leftist Boric holds on to lead in polls ahead of presidential vote

Chilean leftist presidential candidate Gabriel Boric held on to a lead over conservative José Antonio Kast ahead of a runoff election on Dec. 19 , a private poll released on Thursday showed.

According to pollster Criteria Research, the 35-year-old lawmaker and former student leader, who is running for a leftist coalition of the Frente Amplio and the Communist Party, had 54% of voting preferences compared to 46% for Kast.

The online study, which surveyed 1,620 people between Nov. 25-29, tallied with a weekend survey from pollster Cadem which also gave Boric an eight-point lead. Another poll showed an almost 20-point gap.

The run-off vote will set the political tone in the world's top copper producing country for the years ahead, with the two candidates pushing wildly different visions for nation's political future.

