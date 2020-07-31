US Markets

Chile jobless rate jumps to 12.2%, bats decade-long record

Dave Sherwood Reuters
SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile's unemployment rate CLUNR=ECI jumped to 12.2% between April and June, the government said on Friday, as fast-rising cases of coronavirus in the South American nation put many out of work.

The soaring jobless rate marked a new record in a decade for Chile.

INE said an increasing number of people formerly in the workforce had given up looking for a job as quarantine measures had made the hunt fruitless.

"This increased transition to inactivity is due to mobility restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

INE also registered an increase in the number of "absentee" contract workers who are not working but are covered by a law intended to help them retain their jobs and salaries even as businesses are shuttered during the pandemic.

"The absent employed, who represented 18.1% of the total employed, grew 163.2%, equivalent to 801,800 people," the report said.

Chile reported the first cases of COVID-19 in early March. It has since closed its borders, suspended classes and quarantined more than half the country's population, a major blow to the once stable Latin American nation's economy.

