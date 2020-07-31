Chile jobless rate hits 12.2% as coronavirus slams economy

US Markets

Chile's unemployment rate hit 12.2% between April and June, the government said on Friday, as fast-rising cases of coronavirus in the South American nation put many out of work.

The soaring jobless rate marked a new record in a decade for Chile.

